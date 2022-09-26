E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) Is Expected To Soar To Higher Prices In The Months To Come.

In the last trading session, 2.47 million E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.12 changed hands at $0.0 or -5.57% during last session, the market valuation stood at $13.32M. EJH’s last price was a discount, traded about -2883.33% off its 52-week high of $3.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.11, which suggests the last value was 8.33% up since then. When we look at E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.05 million.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) trade information

Instantly EJH was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -40.77%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1990 on Friday, 09/23/22 subtracted -5.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -92.22%, with the 5-day performance at -40.77% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) is -48.46% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 57870.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.03 days.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited earnings to increase by 32.90%.

EJH Dividends

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 65.16% of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited shares while 1.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.22%. There are 1.47% institutions holding the E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 0.72% of the shares, roughly 0.31 million EJH shares worth $0.22 million.

Jane Street Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.11% or 45541.0 shares worth $32789.0 as of Mar 30, 2022.

With 18833.0 shares estimated at $7111.0 under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares.