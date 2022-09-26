DOGZ Stock: More Upside For Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ: DOGZ)?

In the latest trading session, 0.55 million Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.96. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.14 changing hands around $0.04 or 4.12% at last look, the market valuation stands at $34.40M. DOGZ’s current price is a discount, trading about -687.72% off its 52-week high of $8.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.08, which suggests the last value was 5.26% up since then. When we look at Dogness (International) Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 311.63K.

Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ) trade information

Instantly DOGZ is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -13.78%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.2750 on Friday, 09/23/22 added 4.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -86.98%, with the 5-day performance at -13.78% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ) is -27.96% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 44480.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.12 days.

Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -24.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Dogness (International) Corporation earnings to increase by 116.80%.

DOGZ Dividends

Dogness (International) Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 27.

Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Dogness (International) Corporation shares while 11.74% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 11.74%. There are 11.74% institutions holding the Dogness (International) Corporation stock share, with Sabby Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 23.10% of the shares, roughly 2.1 million DOGZ shares worth $2.39 million.

SG Americas Securities, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.89% or 0.44 million shares worth $0.51 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2022 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF. With 40674.0 shares estimated at $46372.0 under it, the former controlled 0.45% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF held about 0.18% of the shares, roughly 16605.0 shares worth around $18931.0.