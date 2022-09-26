DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: DRTT) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Consider.

In the latest trading session, 0.58 million DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.45 changing hands around $0.14 or 42.93% at last look, the market valuation stands at $27.39M. DRTT’s current price is a discount, trading about -642.22% off its 52-week high of $3.34. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.31, which suggests the last value was 31.11% up since then. When we look at DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 84280.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 59.36K.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) trade information

Instantly DRTT is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -30.02%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.4602 on Friday, 09/23/22 added 42.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -85.56%, with the 5-day performance at -30.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) is -54.36% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.56 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.66 days.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRTT) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. will rise 22.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 41.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 21.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $46.7 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $49.7 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $41.33 million and $42.93 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 13.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 15.80%.

The 2022 estimates are for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. earnings to decrease by -19.70%.

DRTT Dividends

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 01 and November 07.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.10% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. shares while 65.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 75.88%. There are 65.18% institutions holding the DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. stock share, with 22NW, LP the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 18.27% of the shares, roughly 15.89 million DRTT shares worth $7.07 million.

MAK Capital One LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.56% or 6.57 million shares worth $2.93 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were American Century Small Cap Value Fund and DFA Investment Dimensions-Canadian Small Company Series. With 3.91 million shares estimated at $1.74 million under it, the former controlled 4.49% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA Investment Dimensions-Canadian Small Company Series held about 0.36% of the shares, roughly 0.32 million shares worth around $0.14 million.