Design Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DSGN) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong In The Long Term

In the last trading session, 1.17 million Design Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $14.09 changed hands at -$1.36 or -8.80% during last session, the market valuation stood at $862.17M. DSGN’s last price was a discount, traded about -86.66% off its 52-week high of $26.30. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.61, which suggests the last value was 31.8% up since then. When we look at Design Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 250.60K.

Design Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) trade information

Instantly DSGN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -35.34%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 21.68 on Friday, 09/23/22 subtracted -8.80% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -34.19%, with the 5-day performance at -35.34% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Design Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) is -32.52% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.22 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 16.35 days.

Design Therapeutics Inc. (DSGN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Design Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -18.65% over the past 6 months, a -41.56% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 1.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Design Therapeutics Inc. will fall -78.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -33.30% for the next quarter.

The 2022 estimates are for Design Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -402.80%.

DSGN Dividends

Design Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 09.

Design Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 36.84% of Design Therapeutics Inc. shares while 68.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 108.41%. There are 68.47% institutions holding the Design Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with SR One Capital Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 10.09% of the shares, roughly 5.63 million DSGN shares worth $90.87 million.

Cormorant Asset Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.24% or 5.16 million shares worth $83.29 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2022 were Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II. With 1.02 million shares estimated at $12.79 million under it, the former controlled 1.84% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II held about 1.68% of the shares, roughly 0.94 million shares worth around $15.13 million.