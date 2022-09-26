Curis Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the last trading session, 2.16 million Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.71. With the company’s per share price at $0.74 changed hands at -$0.05 or -6.94% during last session, the market valuation stood at $72.62M. CRIS’s last price was a discount, traded about -1048.65% off its 52-week high of $8.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.70, which suggests the last value was 5.41% up since then. When we look at Curis Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.01 million.

Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) trade information

Instantly CRIS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -16.50%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.8700 on Friday, 09/23/22 subtracted -6.94% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -84.53%, with the 5-day performance at -16.50% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) is -31.20% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.74 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.43 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 93.83% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CRIS’s forecast low is $3.00 with $22.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2872.97% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -305.41% for it to hit the projected low.

Curis Inc. (CRIS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Curis Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -71.68% over the past 6 months, a -38.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 1.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Curis Inc. will fall -41.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -41.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -0.50% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.62 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Curis Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $2.95 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.48 million and $2.79 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 5.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 5.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 26.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Curis Inc. earnings to increase by 19.30%.

CRIS Dividends

Curis Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 14 and March 18.

Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.24% of Curis Inc. shares while 68.50% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 73.06%. There are 68.50% institutions holding the Curis Inc. stock share, with Maverick Capital Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 8.39% of the shares, roughly 7.69 million CRIS shares worth $18.31 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.19% or 6.59 million shares worth $15.68 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 2.56 million shares estimated at $6.1 million under it, the former controlled 2.79% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.15% of the shares, roughly 1.05 million shares worth around $2.5 million.