Could Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) Be The Biggest Winner?

In the last trading session, 17.78 million Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.77 changed hands at $0.02 or 2.90% during last session, the market valuation stood at $244.40M. FFIE’s last price was a discount, traded about -1354.55% off its 52-week high of $11.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.74, which suggests the last value was 3.9% up since then. When we look at Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 37.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 24.25 million.

Analysts gave the Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended FFIE as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) trade information

Instantly FFIE was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -20.53%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.0200 on Friday, 09/23/22 added 2.90% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -85.58%, with the 5-day performance at -20.53% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) is -55.66% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 23.66 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.52 days.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -86.50% over the past 6 months, a -70.07% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.40%.

The 2022 estimates are for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. earnings to decrease by -276.80%.

FFIE Dividends

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on December 07.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 61.21% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. shares while 25.91% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 66.81%. There are 25.91% institutions holding the Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 4.92% of the shares, roughly 11.72 million FFIE shares worth $58.48 million.

Anatole Investment Management Limited holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.52% or 6.0 million shares worth $29.94 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 8.84 million shares estimated at $44.09 million under it, the former controlled 3.71% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.97% of the shares, roughly 2.31 million shares worth around $11.54 million.