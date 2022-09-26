Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE: CRK): Is It A Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 1.89 million Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.35. With the company’s most recent per share price at $16.52 changing hands around $0.3 or 1.83% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.22B. CRK’s current price is a discount, trading about -33.84% off its 52-week high of $22.11. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.88, which suggests the last value was 58.35% up since then. When we look at Comstock Resources Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.65 million.

Analysts gave the Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended CRK as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Comstock Resources Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.95.

Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK) trade information

Instantly CRK is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -14.41%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 19.83 on Friday, 09/23/22 added 1.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 100.49%, with the 5-day performance at -14.41% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK) is -17.91% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.08 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.32 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.95, meaning bulls need an upside of 28.02% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CRK’s forecast low is $12.00 with $38.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -130.02% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 27.36% for it to hit the projected low.

Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Comstock Resources Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 37.23% over the past 6 months, a 227.59% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 34.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Comstock Resources Inc. will rise 331.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 220.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 22.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $573.46 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Comstock Resources Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $700.64 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $343.69 million and $417.59 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 66.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 67.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 37.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Comstock Resources Inc. earnings to decrease by -188.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

CRK Dividends

Comstock Resources Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06.

Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 65.32% of Comstock Resources Inc. shares while 32.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.18%. There are 32.31% institutions holding the Comstock Resources Inc. stock share, with State Street Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 3.75% of the shares, roughly 8.73 million CRK shares worth $113.91 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.10% or 7.23 million shares worth $94.32 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5.56 million shares estimated at $67.12 million under it, the former controlled 2.39% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.04% of the shares, roughly 2.42 million shares worth around $31.54 million.