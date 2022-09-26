ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) Will Continue To Grow In 2022.

In the last trading session, 9.29 million ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $14.75 changed hands at -$0.59 or -3.85% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.21B. CHPT’s last price was a discount, traded about -94.71% off its 52-week high of $28.72. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.50, which suggests the last value was 42.37% up since then. When we look at ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 11.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.30 million.

Analysts gave the ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended CHPT as a Hold, 16 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.22.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) trade information

Instantly CHPT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -17.92%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 18.25 on Friday, 09/23/22 subtracted -3.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -22.57%, with the 5-day performance at -17.92% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) is -2.90% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 42.24 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.28 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.28, meaning bulls need an upside of 36.64% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CHPT’s forecast low is $13.00 with $46.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -211.86% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 11.86% for it to hit the projected low.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ChargePoint Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -21.33% over the past 6 months, a 53.94% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. will fall -69.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -50.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 97.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 17 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $103.82 million. 17 analysts are of the opinion that ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2022 will be $130.53 million.

The 2022 estimates are for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -18.10%.

CHPT Dividends

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 09 and March 14.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.43% of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. shares while 55.02% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 56.98%. There are 55.02% institutions holding the ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stock share, with Linse Capital Llc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 14.49% of the shares, roughly 48.94 million CHPT shares worth $972.84 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.79% or 19.54 million shares worth $388.36 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 6.73 million shares estimated at $133.89 million under it, the former controlled 1.99% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.72% of the shares, roughly 5.81 million shares worth around $115.46 million.