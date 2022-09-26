Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE: CZOO) Is The Most Intriguing Stock Today.

In the last trading session, 1.94 million Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.48 changed hands at -$0.12 or -19.76% during last session, the market valuation stood at $452.91M. CZOO’s last price was a discount, traded about -2010.42% off its 52-week high of $10.13. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.45, which suggests the last value was 6.25% up since then. When we look at Cazoo Group Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.62 million.

Analysts gave the Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended CZOO as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Cazoo Group Ltd’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) trade information

Instantly CZOO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -23.82%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.6394 on Friday, 09/23/22 subtracted -19.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -92.08%, with the 5-day performance at -23.82% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) is -23.78% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.29 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.24 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.15, meaning bulls need an upside of 58.26% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CZOO’s forecast low is $0.82 with $2.12 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -341.67% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -70.83% for it to hit the projected low.

Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cazoo Group Ltd share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -81.62% over the past 6 months, a 13.43% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.40%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 106.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $350.67 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Cazoo Group Ltd’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $398.38 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Cazoo Group Ltd earnings to decrease by -474.30%.

CZOO Dividends

Cazoo Group Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on October 26.

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.93% of Cazoo Group Ltd shares while 40.40% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 43.88%. There are 40.40% institutions holding the Cazoo Group Ltd stock share, with D1 Capital Partners, LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 4.84% of the shares, roughly 36.83 million CZOO shares worth $101.64 million.

General Catalyst Group Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.52% or 34.43 million shares worth $95.02 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2022 were Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Fidelity Contrafund Inc. With 13.96 million shares estimated at $18.84 million under it, the former controlled 1.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Contrafund Inc held about 0.94% of the shares, roughly 7.17 million shares worth around $9.68 million.