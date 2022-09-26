Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch BFLY Stock In 2022

In the last trading session, 2.47 million Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.80 changed hands at -$0.19 or -3.81% during last session, the market valuation stood at $995.71M. BFLY’s last price was a discount, traded about -150.42% off its 52-week high of $12.02. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.31, which suggests the last value was 51.87% up since then. When we look at Butterfly Network Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.71 million.

Analysts gave the Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BFLY as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Butterfly Network Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.24.

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) trade information

Instantly BFLY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -15.04%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.69 on Friday, 09/23/22 subtracted -3.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -28.25%, with the 5-day performance at -15.04% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) is -16.38% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 22.14 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.84 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 31.43% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BFLY’s forecast low is $7.00 with $7.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -45.83% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -45.83% for it to hit the projected low.

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Butterfly Network Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -2.24% over the past 6 months, a -9.88% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -0.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Butterfly Network Inc. will fall -242.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -212.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 32.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $21.4 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Butterfly Network Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $26.8 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 41.10%.

The 2022 estimates are for Butterfly Network Inc. earnings to increase by 92.80%.

BFLY Dividends

Butterfly Network Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 14 and November 18.

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 16.72% of Butterfly Network Inc. shares while 51.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 62.14%. There are 51.75% institutions holding the Butterfly Network Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 7.61% of the shares, roughly 13.17 million BFLY shares worth $63.21 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.34% or 12.71 million shares worth $61.01 million as of Jun 29, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Aug 30, 2022 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock Fund. With 10.19 million shares estimated at $48.89 million under it, the former controlled 5.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock Fund held about 3.64% of the shares, roughly 6.3 million shares worth around $30.22 million.