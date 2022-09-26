Bird Global Inc. (NYSE: BRDS): Can It Make A Huge Gain?

In the last trading session, 3.84 million Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.32 changed hands at -$0.03 or -9.91% during last session, the market valuation stood at $87.81M. BRDS’s last price was a discount, traded about -3415.62% off its 52-week high of $11.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.35, which suggests the last value was -9.37% down since then. When we look at Bird Global Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.84 million.

Analysts gave the Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended BRDS as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Bird Global Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.13.

Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS) trade information

Instantly BRDS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -24.90%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.4250 on Friday, 09/23/22 subtracted -9.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -94.89%, with the 5-day performance at -24.90% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS) is -33.11% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.62 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.53 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.42, meaning bulls need an upside of 86.78% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BRDS’s forecast low is $0.75 with $3.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -993.75% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -134.38% for it to hit the projected low.

Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Bird Global Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -88.49% over the past 6 months, a 87.14% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.60%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 48.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $80.96 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Bird Global Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $119.3 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Bird Global Inc. earnings to decrease by -2.40%.

BRDS Dividends

Bird Global Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 15.

Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.99% of Bird Global Inc. shares while 54.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 60.73%. There are 54.05% institutions holding the Bird Global Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 13.78% of the shares, roughly 33.65 million BRDS shares worth $82.45 million.

Craft Ventures GP I, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.03% or 26.95 million shares worth $66.02 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2022 were Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. With 11.48 million shares estimated at $8.69 million under it, the former controlled 4.70% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held about 1.47% of the shares, roughly 3.59 million shares worth around $2.72 million.