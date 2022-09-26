Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 9.55 million Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.65. With the company’s per share price at $6.67 changed hands at -$0.42 or -5.92% during last session, the market valuation stood at $566.88M. BBBY’s last price was a discount, traded about -350.67% off its 52-week high of $30.06. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.38, which suggests the last value was 34.33% up since then. When we look at Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 12.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 45.24 million.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) trade information

Instantly BBBY was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -16.83%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 8.29 on Friday, 09/23/22 subtracted -5.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -54.25%, with the 5-day performance at -16.83% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) is -35.62% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 28.56 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.12 days.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -69.82% over the past 6 months, a -592.86% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -3.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will fall -4,000.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -352.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -17.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.5 billion. 14 analysts are of the opinion that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Nov 2022 will be $1.63 billion.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -26.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. earnings to decrease by -269.00%.

BBBY Dividends

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 12 and April 18.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.41% of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares while 92.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 108.09%. There are 92.52% institutions holding the Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 19.50% of the shares, roughly 15.59 million BBBY shares worth $351.31 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 16.38% or 13.1 million shares worth $295.07 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2022 were Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. With 9.97 million shares estimated at $135.75 million under it, the former controlled 12.47% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held about 6.94% of the shares, roughly 5.55 million shares worth around $27.59 million.