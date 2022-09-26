Are Astra Space Operations Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) Shares Ready For A Price Rise?

In the last trading session, 6.67 million Astra Space Operations Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.65 changed hands at $0.04 or 5.83% during last session, the market valuation stood at $163.77M. ASTR’s last price was a discount, traded about -1989.23% off its 52-week high of $13.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.61, which suggests the last value was 6.15% up since then. When we look at Astra Space Operations Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.86 million.

Analysts gave the Astra Space Operations Inc. (ASTR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ASTR as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Astra Space Operations Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Astra Space Operations Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) trade information

Instantly ASTR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -13.51%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.7765 on Friday, 09/23/22 added 5.83% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -90.65%, with the 5-day performance at -13.51% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Astra Space Operations Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) is -30.12% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 33.69 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.25 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.35, meaning bulls need an upside of 51.85% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ASTR’s forecast low is $0.70 with $2.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -207.69% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -7.69% for it to hit the projected low.

Astra Space Operations Inc. (ASTR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Astra Space Operations Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -84.60% over the past 6 months, a 87.68% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -4.20%.

Consensus estimates given by 0 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.91 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Astra Space Operations Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $6.49 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Astra Space Operations Inc. earnings to increase by 89.30%.

ASTR Dividends

Astra Space Operations Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 11.

Astra Space Operations Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.13% of Astra Space Operations Inc. shares while 40.43% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 48.79%. There are 40.43% institutions holding the Astra Space Operations Inc. stock share, with Acme, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 14.06% of the shares, roughly 29.45 million ASTR shares worth $113.68 million.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.32% or 17.42 million shares worth $67.25 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 13.32 million shares estimated at $17.31 million under it, the former controlled 6.36% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.56% of the shares, roughly 3.27 million shares worth around $4.25 million.