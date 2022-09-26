An Overview Of Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX: TGB)

In the last trading session, 2.88 million Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX:TGB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.07. With the company’s per share price at $1.16 changed hands at -$0.13 or -10.08% during last session, the market valuation stood at $367.30M. TGB’s last price was a discount, traded about -107.76% off its 52-week high of $2.41. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.89, which suggests the last value was 23.28% up since then. When we look at Taseko Mines Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.65 million.

Analysts gave the Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended TGB as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Taseko Mines Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.03.

Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX:TGB) trade information

Instantly TGB was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.69%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.3400 on Friday, 09/23/22 subtracted -10.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -43.41%, with the 5-day performance at -5.69% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX:TGB) is 0.87% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.8 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.04 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.74, meaning bulls need an upside of 33.33% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TGB’s forecast low is $1.33 with $2.30 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -98.28% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -14.66% for it to hit the projected low.

Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Taseko Mines Limited share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -50.21% over the past 6 months, a -84.62% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 17.30%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 14.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $90.61 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Taseko Mines Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $99.5 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 23.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Taseko Mines Limited earnings to increase by 235.10%.

TGB Dividends

Taseko Mines Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 25 and October 29.

Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX:TGB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.37% of Taseko Mines Limited shares while 24.83% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 25.69%. There are 24.83% institutions holding the Taseko Mines Limited stock share, with Benefit Street Partners, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held 3.44% of the shares, roughly 9.86 million TGB shares worth $10.64 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.76% or 7.91 million shares worth $18.12 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jun 29, 2022 were iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Copper Miners ETF. With 6.82 million shares estimated at $7.36 million under it, the former controlled 2.38% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Copper Miners ETF held about 1.91% of the shares, roughly 5.47 million shares worth around $5.91 million.