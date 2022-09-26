Home  »  Technologies   »  AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APE): The M...

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APE): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the latest trading session, 6.85 million AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $3.58 changing hands around $0.0 or -0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.13B. APE’s current price is a discount, trading about -193.3% off its 52-week high of $10.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.36, which suggests the last value was 6.15% up since then. When we look at AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 21.76 million.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE) trade information

Instantly APE was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -26.94%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.74 subtracted -0.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -40.33%, with the 5-day performance at -26.94% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE) is -49.79% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 49.73 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.13 days.

APE Dividends

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares while 5.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.39%. There are 5.39% institutions holding the AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stock share, with NuShares ETF Tr-Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF the top institutional holder. As of Aug 30, 2022, the company held 0.05% of the shares, roughly 0.27 million APE shares worth $1.05 million.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.03% or 0.16 million shares worth $0.63 million as of Aug 30, 2022.

