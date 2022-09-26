Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ: ATXG) Surprised Bears, Looks Healthy Going Forward.

In the last trading session, 1.34 million Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.76 changed hands at -$0.17 or -4.33% during last session, the market valuation stood at $104.90M. ATXG’s last price was a discount, traded about -17361.17% off its 52-week high of $656.54. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.62, which suggests the last value was 3.72% up since then. When we look at Addentax Group Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.50 million.

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG) trade information

Instantly ATXG was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -15.88%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.15 on Friday, 09/23/22 subtracted -4.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -49.87%, with the 5-day performance at -15.88% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG) is -95.30% down.

Addentax Group Corp. (ATXG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 17.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Addentax Group Corp. earnings to increase by 102.10%.

ATXG Dividends

Addentax Group Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October.

Addentax Group Corp. (NASDAQ:ATXG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.62% of Addentax Group Corp. shares while 0.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.00%.