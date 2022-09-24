XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:XRTX) Shares Are Down -5.47 Percent In A Week – But Can The Gains Continue?

In last trading session, XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:XRTX) saw 0.41 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.45. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.21 trading at $0.27 or 29.33% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $21.84M. That closing price of XRTX’s stock is at a discount of -405.79% from its 52-week high price of $6.12 and is indicating a premium of 25.62% from its 52-week low price of $0.90. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 97380.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 498.07K if we extend that period to 3-months.

XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:XRTX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 29.33%, in the last five days XRTX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 09/19/22 when the stock touched $1.21 price level, adding 9.7% to its value on the day. XORTX Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -40.98% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.47% in past 5-day. XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:XRTX) showed a performance of -23.42% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.67 million shares which calculate 0.57 days to cover the short interests.

XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (XRTX) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 10.90% during past 5 years.

XRTX Dividends

XORTX Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:XRTX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.37% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.06 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 8.42%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8.06% institutions for XORTX Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the top institutional holder at XRTX for having 29214.0 shares of worth $56967.0. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 0.22% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Cibc World Markets, Inc., which was holding about 22500.0 shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.17% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $43875.0.