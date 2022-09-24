With 53.39% From The Low, Is Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX:INDO) Up For More Gains?

In last trading session, Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX:INDO) saw 0.42 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.60 trading at -$0.45 or -7.44% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $54.99M. That closing price of INDO’s stock is at a discount of -1453.39% from its 52-week high price of $86.99 and is indicating a premium of 53.39% from its 52-week low price of $2.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.8 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.83 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX:INDO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.44%, in the last five days INDO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 09/19/22 when the stock touched $5.60 price level, adding 16.91% to its value on the day. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited’s shares saw a change of 100.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved -16.42% in past 5-day. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX:INDO) showed a performance of -53.02% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.82 million shares which calculate 0.57 days to cover the short interests.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -52.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

INDO Dividends

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX:INDO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 62.15% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.52 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 11.94%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4.52% institutions for Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at INDO for having 0.29 million shares of worth $6.62 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 3.14% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, which was holding about 36080.0 shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.39% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.82 million.