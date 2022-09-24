With 0.84% Distance From Low, Is Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:SLCR) Poised For More Gains?

In last trading session, Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:SLCR) saw 0.53 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.11 trading at -$2.07 or -22.55% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $317.46M. That closing price of SLCR’s stock is at a discount of -48.38% from its 52-week high price of $10.55 and is indicating a premium of 0.84% from its 52-week low price of $7.05. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.14 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 131.92K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:SLCR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -22.55%, in the last five days SLCR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 09/22/22 when the stock touched $7.11 price level, adding 28.18% to its value on the day. Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation’s shares saw a change of -27.52% in year-to-date performance and have moved -18.74% in past 5-day. Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:SLCR) showed a performance of -28.90% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 41380.0 shares which calculate 0.51 days to cover the short interests.

SLCR Dividends

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 29 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:SLCR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 91.93 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 91.93%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 91.93% institutions for Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Citadel Advisors Llc is the top institutional holder at SLCR for having 2.89 million shares of worth $28.41 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 8.38% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Marshall Wace LLP, which was holding about 1.72 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.98% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $16.88 million.

On the other hand, Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fd and RiverPark Fds Tr-RiverPark Short Term High Yield Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.15 million shares of worth $1.52 million or 0.45% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 76200.0 shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.75 million in the company or a holder of 0.22% of company’s stock.