Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) Has Recovered -71.31 Percent This Year, But Further Gains Of -311.3% Are Not Out Of The Question.

In last trading session, Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) saw 0.35 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.01 trading at $0.06 or 2.03% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $194.69M. That closing price of VWE’s stock is at a discount of -311.3% from its 52-week high price of $12.38 and is indicating a premium of 3.99% from its 52-week low price of $2.89. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.89 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 372.36K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (VWE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.14 in the current quarter.

Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.03%, in the last five days VWE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 09/20/22 when the stock touched $3.01 price level, adding 5.94% to its value on the day. Vintage Wine Estates Inc.’s shares saw a change of -74.53% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.90% in past 5-day. Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) showed a performance of -50.98% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.81 million shares which calculate 4.29 days to cover the short interests.

Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (VWE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Vintage Wine Estates Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -67.81% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -21.43% while that of industry is 1.90. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 275.00% in the current quarter and calculating 100.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 32.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $74.24 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $69.04 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $57.03 million and $58.6 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 30.20% while estimating it to be 17.80% for the next quarter.

VWE Dividends

Vintage Wine Estates Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 46.83% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 60.02 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 112.88%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 60.02% institutions for Vintage Wine Estates Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc is the top institutional holder at VWE for having 14.31 million shares of worth $141.26 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 23.48% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Paradice Investment Management, LLC, which was holding about 3.89 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.39% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $30.61 million.

On the other hand, Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund and Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 5.5 million shares of worth $54.28 million or 9.02% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.5 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $44.41 million in the company or a holder of 7.38% of company’s stock.