Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Shares Plunges -19.86% In A Week – But Can It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) saw 0.57 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.35. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.17 trading at -$0.14 or -10.69% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $129.74M. That closing price of VNTR’s stock is at a discount of -196.58% from its 52-week high price of $3.47 and is indicating a premium of 3.42% from its 52-week low price of $1.13. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.53 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 236.13K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -10.69%, in the last five days VNTR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 09/19/22 when the stock touched $1.17 price level, adding 17.61% to its value on the day. Venator Materials PLC’s shares saw a change of -53.94% in year-to-date performance and have moved -19.86% in past 5-day. Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) showed a performance of -35.36% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.24 million shares which calculate 1.2 days to cover the short interests.

Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Venator Materials PLC is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -35.00% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 3,000.00% while that of industry is 12.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 200.00% in the current quarter and calculating 220.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 14.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $615.85 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $572.62 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $557 million and $535 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 10.60% while estimating it to be 7.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 4.30% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 31.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 30.10%.

VNTR Dividends

Venator Materials PLC is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 22 and February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 58.41% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 21.90 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 52.65%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 21.90% institutions for Venator Materials PLC that are currently holding shares of the company. Capital World Investors is the top institutional holder at VNTR for having 8.52 million shares of worth $15.16 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 7.94% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Russell Investments Group, Ltd., which was holding about 4.48 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.18% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.98 million.

On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund and General American Investors Co are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 8.52 million shares of worth $15.16 million or 7.94% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.87 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.56 million in the company or a holder of 0.81% of company’s stock.