Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) Has Reached A Distance Of 0.99% From Its Low, So Is It Poised For More Gains?

In last trading session, Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) saw 0.74 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $1.01 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $630.60M. That closing price of TUYAâ€™s stock is at a discount of -875.25% from its 52-week high price of $9.85 and is indicating a premium of 0.99% from its 52-week low price of $1.00. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.86 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 936.43K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) trade information

TUYA hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Tuesday, 09/20/22 when the stock touched $1.01 price level, adding 5.61% to its value on the day. Tuya Inc.â€™s shares saw a change of -83.84% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.00% in past 5-day. Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) showed a performance of -28.37% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.29 million shares which calculate 5.16 days to cover the short interests.

Tuya Inc. (TUYA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Tuya Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -72.25% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 31.82% while that of industry is 2.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -100.00% in the current quarter and calculating 50.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 2.50% from the last financial yearâ€™s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the companyâ€™s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $63.06 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $90.2 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

In 2022, companyâ€™s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -200.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -1.30%.

TUYA Dividends

Tuya Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 22 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 24.92% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 36.29 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 48.33%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 36.29% institutions for Tuya Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc is the top institutional holder at TUYA for having 8.29 million shares of worth $24.55 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 1.66% of the companyâ€™s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 7.14 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firmâ€™s hold over 1.43% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $21.15 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx are the top two Mutual Funds which own companyâ€™s shares. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.84 million shares of worth $7.03 million or 0.57% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.57 million shares on Apr 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $6.38 million in the company or a holder of 0.52% of companyâ€™s stock.