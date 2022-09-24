Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP)’s 12-Month Price Target Currently Stands At $25.00

In last trading session, Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) saw 0.68 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.04. Company’s recent per share price level of $16.49 trading at -$1.97 or -10.67% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $480.35M. That closing price of TNP’s stock is at a discount of -16.43% from its 52-week high price of $19.20 and is indicating a premium of 57.85% from its 52-week low price of $6.95. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.5 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 272.92K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.32 in the current quarter.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -10.67%, in the last five days TNP remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 09/21/22 when the stock touched $16.49 price level, adding 14.11% to its value on the day. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited’s shares saw a change of 127.76% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.88% in past 5-day. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) showed a performance of 4.83% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.33 million shares which calculate 2.13 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $20.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 19.56% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $16.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $25.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -51.61% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 2.97% for stock’s current value.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 98.91% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 201.52% while that of industry is 17.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 188.60% in the current quarter and calculating 160.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 36.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $192.54 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $188.63 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $88.85 million and $77.45 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 116.70% while estimating it to be 143.60% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -43.30% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 207.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.00%.

TNP Dividends

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 22 and March 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 34.91% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 14.15 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 21.74%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 14.15% institutions for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Kopernik Global Investors, LLC is the top institutional holder at TNP for having 1.1 million shares of worth $9.69 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 6.06% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Two Sigma Advisers, LP, which was holding about 0.34 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.89% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.02 million.

On the other hand, Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.38 million shares of worth $4.58 million or 2.09% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 89834.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.81 million in the company or a holder of 0.49% of company’s stock.