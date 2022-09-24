Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) -13.16% Down Over A Week, Can The Stock Hit Well Above -$0.0200?

In last trading session, Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) saw 0.84 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.76. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.17 trading at -$0.01 or -5.93% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $30.92M. That closing price of TRVN’s stock is at a discount of -682.35% from its 52-week high price of $1.33 and from its 52-week low price of $0.17. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.59 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.35 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.93%, in the last five days TRVN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 09/19/22 when the stock touched $0.17 price level, adding 14.57% to its value on the day. Trevena Inc.’s shares saw a change of -71.67% in year-to-date performance and have moved -13.16% in past 5-day. Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) showed a performance of -28.57% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.55 million shares which calculate 2.61 days to cover the short interests.

Trevena Inc. (TRVN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Trevena Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -67.59% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -12.50% while that of industry is 2.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 316.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $460k for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.67 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022. Company posted $181k and -$1k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 154.10% while estimating it to be -167,100.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 30.60% during past 5 years.

TRVN Dividends

Trevena Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 14 and November 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.41% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 12.47 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 12.65%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 12.47% institutions for Trevena Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at TRVN for having 8.05 million shares of worth $1.33 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 4.64% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 2.81 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.62% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.46 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 5.43 million shares of worth $0.9 million or 3.12% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.63 million shares on May 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.6 million in the company or a holder of 2.19% of company’s stock.