TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Plunged -15.21% In A Week – But Will They Keep Going Up?

In last trading session, TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) saw 0.8 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.60. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.43 trading at -$0.85 or -6.40% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $473.83M. That closing price of TPIC’s stock is at a discount of -194.93% from its 52-week high price of $36.66 and is indicating a premium of 25.74% from its 52-week low price of $9.23. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.87 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 742.01K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 15 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.41 in the current quarter.

TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.40%, in the last five days TPIC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 09/21/22 when the stock touched $12.43 price level, adding 15.73% to its value on the day. TPI Composites Inc.’s shares saw a change of -16.91% in year-to-date performance and have moved -15.21% in past 5-day. TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) showed a performance of -36.78% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.55 million shares which calculate 9.31 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $20.29 to the stock, which implies a rise of 38.74% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $15.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $28.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -125.26% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -20.68% for stock’s current value.

TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that TPI Composites Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -18.12% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 51.79% while that of industry is 9.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 62.00% in the current quarter and calculating 68.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

15 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $423.46 million for the same. And 14 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $474.02 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $458.84 million and $479.6 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -7.70% while estimating it to be -1.20% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -41.20% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -726.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.00%.

TPIC Dividends

TPI Composites Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 23 and February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.73% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 96.33 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 99.04%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 96.33% institutions for TPI Composites Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at TPIC for having 4.01 million shares of worth $56.39 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 10.76% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 1.78 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.78% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $25.04 million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and iShares Global Clean Energy ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.97 million shares of worth $12.15 million or 2.61% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.93 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $11.63 million in the company or a holder of 2.50% of company’s stock.