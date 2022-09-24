TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP): -1196.3% Off High, Can It Comeback?

In last trading session, TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) saw 0.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.27 trading at -$0.03 or -11.78% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $10.37M. That closing price of TCBP’s stock is at a discount of -1196.3% from its 52-week high price of $3.50 and is indicating a discount of -7.41% from its 52-week low price of $0.29. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.14 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 412.98K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.14 in the current quarter.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -11.78%, in the last five days TCBP remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 09/19/22 when the stock touched $0.27 price level, adding 20.24% to its value on the day. TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc’s shares saw a change of -87.50% in year-to-date performance and have moved -16.24% in past 5-day. TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) showed a performance of -24.04% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.17 million shares which calculate 0.47 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.09 to the stock, which implies a rise of 93.4% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.09 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4.09. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1414.81% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1414.81% for stock’s current value.

TCBP Dividends

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 29.05% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 12.43 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 17.52%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 12.43% institutions for TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc that are currently holding shares of the company. Kepos Capital Lp is the top institutional holder at TCBP for having 0.18 million shares of worth $0.26 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 0.49% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc, which was holding about 22379.0 shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.06% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $32001.0.