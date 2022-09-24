StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Could Really Rise To $7.00 In 12 Months, According To Analysts.

In last trading session, StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) saw 0.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.82. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.50 trading at -$0.23 or -8.42% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $95.17M. That closing price of GASS’s stock is at a discount of -67.2% from its 52-week high price of $4.18 and is indicating a premium of 23.6% from its 52-week low price of $1.91. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.18 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 234.07K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For StealthGas Inc. (GASS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.2 in the current quarter.

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -8.42%, in the last five days GASS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 09/19/22 when the stock touched $2.50 price level, adding 19.61% to its value on the day. StealthGas Inc.’s shares saw a change of 18.48% in year-to-date performance and have moved -18.30% in past 5-day. StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) showed a performance of -19.87% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.36 million shares which calculate 0.83 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 64.29% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -180.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -180.0% for stock’s current value.

StealthGas Inc. (GASS) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 53.80% in the current quarter and calculating 240.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -11.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $36.2 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $34.2 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -36.50% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -396.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.10%.

GASS Dividends

StealthGas Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 23 and February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 21.60% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 48.03 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 61.26%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 48.03% institutions for StealthGas Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Glendon Capital Management, LP is the top institutional holder at GASS for having 5.91 million shares of worth $14.17 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 15.46% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is MSD Partners, L.P., which was holding about 3.52 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.21% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $8.44 million.

On the other hand, Royce Micro Cap Trust and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.23 million shares of worth $0.55 million or 0.60% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 39172.0 shares on May 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.11 million in the company or a holder of 0.10% of company’s stock.