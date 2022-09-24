Senti Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI) Has Made The 1.5% Recovery, Could Gain Another -678.2% Ahead

In last trading session, Senti Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI) saw 0.41 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.33 trading at -$0.07 or -5.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $81.13M. That closing price of SNTI’s stock is at a discount of -678.2% from its 52-week high price of $10.35 and is indicating a premium of 1.5% from its 52-week low price of $1.31. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.56 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.05 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Senti Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.00%, in the last five days SNTI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 09/19/22 when the stock touched $1.33 price level, adding 50.74% to its value on the day. Senti Biosciences Inc.’s shares saw a change of -86.51% in year-to-date performance and have moved -16.87% in past 5-day. Senti Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI) showed a performance of -36.97% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.14 million shares which calculate 0.26 days to cover the short interests.

SNTI Dividends

Senti Biosciences Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Senti Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 31.31% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 60.63 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 88.27%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 60.63% institutions for Senti Biosciences Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at SNTI for having 2.38 million shares of worth $23.46 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 5.44% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ARK Investment Management, LLC, which was holding about 2.2 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.04% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.33 million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.14 million shares of worth $4.21 million or 4.91% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.75 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $7.43 million in the company or a holder of 1.72% of company’s stock.