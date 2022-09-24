Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) Has Made The 10.53% Recovery, Could Gain Another -1280.26% Ahead

In last trading session, Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) saw 0.45 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.27. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.76 trading at $0.01 or 1.17% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $12.94M. That closing price of RELI’s stock is at a discount of -1280.26% from its 52-week high price of $10.49 and is indicating a premium of 10.53% from its 52-week low price of $0.68. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.68 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 972.51K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.17%, in the last five days RELI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 09/19/22 when the stock touched $0.76 price level, adding 19.18% to its value on the day. Reliance Global Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of -88.15% in year-to-date performance and have moved -18.67% in past 5-day. Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) showed a performance of 4.56% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.42 million shares which calculate 3.28 days to cover the short interests.

Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.4 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $5.6 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

RELI Dividends

Reliance Global Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 22 and March 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Reliance Global Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 32.60% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.84 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 7.18%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4.84% institutions for Reliance Global Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at RELI for having 0.31 million shares of worth $1.32 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 2.70% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 0.16 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.39% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.68 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.18 million shares of worth $0.78 million or 1.60% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.14 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.6 million in the company or a holder of 1.23% of company’s stock.