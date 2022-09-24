Ranger Oil Corporation (NASDAQ:ROCC) 27.51% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Can It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Ranger Oil Corporation (NASDAQ:ROCC) saw 0.59 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.75. Company’s recent per share price level of $29.33 trading at -$3.49 or -10.63% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.28B. That closing price of ROCC’s stock is at a discount of -82.71% from its 52-week high price of $53.59 and is indicating a premium of 27.51% from its 52-week low price of $21.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.42 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 471.55K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Ranger Oil Corporation (ROCC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $2.61 in the current quarter.

Ranger Oil Corporation (NASDAQ:ROCC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -10.63%, in the last five days ROCC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 09/19/22 when the stock touched $29.33 price level, adding 21.3% to its value on the day. Ranger Oil Corporation’s shares saw a change of 8.95% in year-to-date performance and have moved -21.16% in past 5-day. Ranger Oil Corporation (NASDAQ:ROCC) showed a performance of -27.87% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.49 million shares which calculate 1.86 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $61.20 to the stock, which implies a rise of 52.08% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $52.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $73.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -148.89% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -77.29% for stock’s current value.

Ranger Oil Corporation (ROCC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Ranger Oil Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -18.53% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 118.25% while that of industry is 34.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 148.60% in the current quarter and calculating 175.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 75.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $234.83 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $279 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $124.7 million and $141.06 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 88.30% while estimating it to be 97.80% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -49.20% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 111.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 30.00%.

ROCC Dividends

Ranger Oil Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 07 and March 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Ranger Oil Corporation (NASDAQ:ROCC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.43% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 84.67 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 85.04%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 84.67% institutions for Ranger Oil Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at ROCC for having 3.32 million shares of worth $114.68 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 15.69% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is State Street Corporation, which was holding about 1.37 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.45% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $47.15 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.51 million shares of worth $49.64 million or 7.14% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.87 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $28.59 million in the company or a holder of 4.11% of company’s stock.