Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Could Shrink By -25.62% Or More

In last trading session, Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) saw 0.73 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.32. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.18 trading at -$0.24 or -5.43% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $361.15M. That closing price of PRVB’s stock is at a discount of -92.34% from its 52-week high price of $8.04 and is indicating a premium of 23.92% from its 52-week low price of $3.18. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.91 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 811.26K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.43%, in the last five days PRVB remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 09/19/22 when the stock touched $4.18 price level, adding 18.04% to its value on the day. Provention Bio Inc.’s shares saw a change of -25.62% in year-to-date performance and have moved -17.23% in past 5-day. Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) showed a performance of -15.04% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.84 million shares which calculate 5.92 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $13.63 to the stock, which implies a rise of 69.33% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $21.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -402.39% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -91.39% for stock’s current value.

Provention Bio Inc. (PRVB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Provention Bio Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -46.95% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -1.10% while that of industry is 2.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -8.70% in the current quarter and calculating -23.30% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 274.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $700k for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $750k in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

PRVB Dividends

Provention Bio Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 23 and February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Provention Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 15.68% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 53.21 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 63.11%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 53.21% institutions for Provention Bio Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Sessa Capital IM, L.P. is the top institutional holder at PRVB for having 6.0 million shares of worth $43.92 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 9.37% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 4.39 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.86% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $32.15 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.5 million shares of worth $10.99 million or 2.34% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.4 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $5.6 million in the company or a holder of 2.19% of company’s stock.