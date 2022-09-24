ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Is Likely To Perform Well Over The Long Term. Lost Nearly -21.66% Last Month.

In last trading session, ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) saw 0.35 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.40 trading at -$0.11 or -3.13% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $125.60M. That closing price of ORIC’s stock is at a discount of -635.29% from its 52-week high price of $25.00 and is indicating a premium of 22.94% from its 52-week low price of $2.62. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.14 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 213.74K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORIC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.55 in the current quarter.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.13%, in the last five days ORIC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 09/19/22 when the stock touched $3.40 price level, adding 6.34% to its value on the day. ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of -76.87% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.29% in past 5-day. ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) showed a performance of -21.66% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.67 million shares which calculate 21.81 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $13.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 73.85% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $9.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -341.18% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -164.71% for stock’s current value.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORIC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -30.89% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -7.73% while that of industry is 2.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

ORIC Dividends

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 07 and November 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.49% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 86.19 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 89.30%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 86.19% institutions for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at ORIC for having 4.36 million shares of worth $14.81 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 11.00% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Column Group LLC, which was holding about 3.57 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.02% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $12.13 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund and ACAP Strategic Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.21 million shares of worth $4.1 million or 3.05% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.05 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $3.57 million in the company or a holder of 2.66% of company’s stock.