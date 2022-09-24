Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) Is Up 15.53 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: What’s Next?

In last trading session, Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) saw 0.59 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.70 trading at $0.09 or 14.78% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $12.41M. That closing price of MSGM’s stock is at a discount of -2195.71% from its 52-week high price of $16.07 and is indicating a premium of 34.29% from its 52-week low price of $0.46. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.27 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 89.73K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.45 in the current quarter.

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 14.78%, in the last five days MSGM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 09/20/22 when the stock touched $0.70 price level, adding 33.33% to its value on the day. Motorsport Games Inc.’s shares saw a change of -79.31% in year-to-date performance and have moved -22.40% in past 5-day. Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) showed a performance of 15.53% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 34950.0 shares which calculate 0.43 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.37 to the stock, which implies a rise of 70.46% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $0.60 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -471.43% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 14.29% for stock’s current value.

Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Motorsport Games Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -66.65% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 4.12% while that of industry is 7.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 10.00% in the current quarter and calculating 23.20% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 4.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.8 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.73 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

MSGM Dividends

Motorsport Games Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 22 and March 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 60.53% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.96 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 10.03%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3.96% institutions for Motorsport Games Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc is the top institutional holder at MSGM for having 1.07 million shares of worth $1.42 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 9.19% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 0.14 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.20% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.19 million.

On the other hand, Wasatch Microcap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.21 million shares of worth $1.6 million or 10.39% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 75502.0 shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $99662.0 in the company or a holder of 0.65% of company’s stock.