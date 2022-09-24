monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Reduces -10.38% In A Week: What’s Lifting The Stock?

In last trading session, monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) saw 0.8 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $119.43 trading at -$3.34 or -2.72% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.68B. That closing price of MNDY’s stock is at a discount of -276.79% from its 52-week high price of $450.00 and is indicating a premium of 28.2% from its 52-week low price of $85.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.64 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 572.52K if we extend that period to 3-months.

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.72%, in the last five days MNDY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 09/19/22 when the stock touched $119.43 price level, adding 13.35% to its value on the day. monday.com Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -61.31% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.38% in past 5-day. monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) showed a performance of -0.95% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.54 million shares which calculate 3.84 days to cover the short interests.

monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that monday.com Ltd. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -29.15% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -79.70% while that of industry is 2.20. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -107.70% in the current quarter and calculating -119.20% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 62.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $130.43 million for the same. And 12 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $138.66 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

MNDY Dividends

monday.com Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 32.21% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 62.85 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 92.72%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 62.85% institutions for monday.com Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Insight Holdings Group, Llc is the top institutional holder at MNDY for having 13.88 million shares of worth $1.66 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 30.89% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, which was holding about 2.09 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.66% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $249.81 million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.54 million shares of worth $183.8 million or 3.43% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.34 million shares on Jul 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $40.71 million in the company or a holder of 0.76% of company’s stock.