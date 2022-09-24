Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Is Down -56.06% Over The Past 30 Days: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

In last trading session, Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) saw 0.59 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.74 trading at -$0.53 or -8.45% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $163.43M. That closing price of MNMD’s stock is at a discount of -668.29% from its 52-week high price of $44.10 and is indicating a discount of -1.05% from its 52-week low price of $5.80. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.61 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 835.17K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -8.45%, in the last five days MNMD remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 09/19/22 when the stock touched $5.74 price level, adding 23.36% to its value on the day. Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc.’s shares saw a change of -72.27% in year-to-date performance and have moved -23.77% in past 5-day. Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) showed a performance of -56.06% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.85 million shares which calculate 0.53 days to cover the short interests.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -68.11% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 27.25% while that of industry is 2.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 33.30% in the current quarter and calculating 17.30% increase in the next quarter.

MNMD Dividends

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 14 and November 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.38% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 6.21 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 7.09%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 6.21% institutions for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Colorado Public Employees Retirement Assn (PERA) is the top institutional holder at MNMD for having 1880.0 shares of worth $10791.0. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 0.01% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is tru Independence LLC, which was holding about 2153.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $12358.0.

On the other hand, AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 59054.0 shares of worth $0.34 million or 0.19% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 16480.0 shares on Aug 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $94595.0 in the company or a holder of 0.05% of company’s stock.