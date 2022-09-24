LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX) Drops -15.33 Percent In A Week: What Motivates The Stock?

In last trading session, LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX) saw 0.32 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.16 trading at -$0.01 or -0.85% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $213.88M. That closing price of LMDX’s stock is at a discount of -856.03% from its 52-week high price of $11.09 and is indicating a premium of 4.31% from its 52-week low price of $1.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.4 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 737.77K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For LumiraDx Limited (LMDX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.26 in the current quarter.

LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.85%, in the last five days LMDX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 09/19/22 when the stock touched $1.16 price level, adding 15.94% to its value on the day. LumiraDx Limited’s shares saw a change of -86.98% in year-to-date performance and have moved -15.33% in past 5-day. LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX) showed a performance of -12.12% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.26 million shares which calculate 2.45 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.63 to the stock, which implies a rise of 79.4% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $9.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -675.86% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -244.83% for stock’s current value.

LumiraDx Limited (LMDX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that LumiraDx Limited is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -85.77% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -83.82% while that of industry is 2.80. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -33.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $53.09 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $48.02 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

LMDX Dividends

LumiraDx Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 56.46% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.63 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 19.82%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8.63% institutions for LumiraDx Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is the top institutional holder at LMDX for having 5.57 million shares of worth $33.44 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 12.32% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Cvs Health Corp, which was holding about 5.53 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.23% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $33.19 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 24829.0 shares of worth $92363.0 or 0.05% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2395.0 shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $14370.0 in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.