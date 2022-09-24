Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Is 47.86% Above Its 52-Week Low, But How Long Will It Remain So?

In last trading session, Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) saw 0.47 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.04. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.17 trading at -$0.03 or -2.50% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $183.77M. That closing price of LTRPA’s stock is at a discount of -220.51% from its 52-week high price of $3.75 and is indicating a premium of 47.86% from its 52-week low price of $0.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.5 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.35 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (LTRPA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.50%, in the last five days LTRPA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 09/20/22 when the stock touched $1.17 price level, adding 12.03% to its value on the day. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -46.08% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.03% in past 5-day. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) showed a performance of -8.59% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.22 million shares which calculate 1.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 76.6% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -327.35% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -327.35% for stock’s current value.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (LTRPA) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -61.80% during past 5 years.

LTRPA Dividends

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 17 and February 21 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.38% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 67.86 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 68.13%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 67.86% institutions for Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. JP Morgan Chase & Company is the top institutional holder at LTRPA for having 6.72 million shares of worth $13.78 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 9.27% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 5.02 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.93% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $10.3 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and JP Morgan U.S. Small Company Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.23 million shares of worth $4.57 million or 3.07% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.65 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $3.39 million in the company or a holder of 2.28% of company’s stock.