Is ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP), -1044.93% Below Its High, Poised For A Strong Recovery?

In last trading session, ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) saw 0.49 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.07 trading at -$0.02 or -0.96% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $226.27M. That closing price of TDUP’s stock is at a discount of -1044.93% from its 52-week high price of $23.70 and is indicating a premium of 8.21% from its 52-week low price of $1.90. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.77 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.32 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.96%, in the last five days TDUP remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 09/19/22 when the stock touched $2.07 price level, adding 19.46% to its value on the day. ThredUp Inc.’s shares saw a change of -83.78% in year-to-date performance and have moved -20.38% in past 5-day. ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) showed a performance of -17.86% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.01 million shares which calculate 2.49 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.68 to the stock, which implies a rise of 69.01% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -479.71% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -69.08% for stock’s current value.

ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that ThredUp Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -73.86% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -7.32% while that of industry is -6.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -40.00% in the current quarter and calculating -33.30% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 26.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $76.14 million for the same. And 12 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $80.39 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

TDUP Dividends

ThredUp Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.78% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 108.18 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 111.28%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 108.18% institutions for ThredUp Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc is the top institutional holder at TDUP for having 8.06 million shares of worth $62.09 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 13.75% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 7.86 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 13.39% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $60.5 million.

On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund and Artisan Small Cap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 6.15 million shares of worth $47.39 million or 10.49% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.19 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $16.84 million in the company or a holder of 3.73% of company’s stock.