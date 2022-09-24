Is SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) A Better Buy Than Others After A -72.51% Fall In This Year?

In last trading session, SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) saw 0.35 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.12. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.52 trading at -$0.13 or -7.88% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $43.94M. That closing price of SPI’s stock is at a discount of -405.92% from its 52-week high price of $7.69 and is indicating a premium of 0.66% from its 52-week low price of $1.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.27 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 224.22K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (SPI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.88%, in the last five days SPI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 09/22/22 when the stock touched $1.52 price level, adding 13.64% to its value on the day. SPI Energy Co. Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -57.89% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.88% in past 5-day. SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) showed a performance of -28.30% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.42 million shares which calculate 1.16 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 78.29% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $9.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -492.11% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -228.95% for stock’s current value.

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (SPI) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 34.70% during past 5 years.

SPI Dividends

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on April 30 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 27.44% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.95 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 8.19%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5.95% institutions for SPI Energy Co. Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC is the top institutional holder at SPI for having 0.37 million shares of worth $1.06 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 1.34% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is HRT Financial LP, which was holding about 0.2 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.73% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.57 million.