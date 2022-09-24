Is Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) A Better Buy Than Others After A -40.80% Fall In This Year?

In last trading session, Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) saw 0.55 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.84. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.48 trading at -$0.14 or -8.64% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.20B. That closing price of ENIC’s stock is at a discount of -70.95% from its 52-week high price of $2.53 and is indicating a premium of 33.78% from its 52-week low price of $0.98. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.41 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 474.90K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $59.49 in the current quarter.

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -8.64%, in the last five days ENIC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 09/19/22 when the stock touched $1.48 price level, adding 17.78% to its value on the day. Enel Chile S.A.’s shares saw a change of -18.23% in year-to-date performance and have moved -13.95% in past 5-day. Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) showed a performance of -5.73% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.97 million shares which calculate 1.17 days to cover the short interests.

Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 120.60% in the current quarter and calculating -121.30% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 18.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $929.51 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $958.4 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -28.20% during past 5 years.

ENIC Dividends

Enel Chile S.A. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.98 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.98%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2.98% institutions for Enel Chile S.A. that are currently holding shares of the company. Brandes Investment Partners L.P. is the top institutional holder at ENIC for having 9.98 million shares of worth $15.77 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 0.72% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is State Street Corporation, which was holding about 4.01 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.29% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.34 million.

On the other hand, Brandes Emerging Markets Value Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.51 million shares of worth $2.38 million or 0.11% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.49 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.65 million in the company or a holder of 0.11% of company’s stock.