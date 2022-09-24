Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Is Down -19.87 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: What’s Next?

In last trading session, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) saw 0.89 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.12. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.24 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $625.75M. That closing price of ICPT’s stock is at a discount of -39.44% from its 52-week high price of $21.25 and is indicating a premium of 29.07% from its 52-week low price of $10.81. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.17 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 961.11K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) trade information

ICPT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 09/20/22 when the stock touched $15.24 price level, adding 20.62% to its value on the day. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of -6.45% in year-to-date performance and have moved -13.41% in past 5-day. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) showed a performance of -19.87% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.34 million shares which calculate 13.07 days to cover the short interests.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -9.61% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -1.74% while that of industry is 2.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -48.50% in the current quarter and calculating 3,581.80% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 6.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

14 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $95.72 million for the same. And 16 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $121.69 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $96.58 million and $92.83 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -0.90% while estimating it to be 31.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 29.70% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 65.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -8.89%.

ICPT Dividends

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 23 and February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.50% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 97.26 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 101.85%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 97.26% institutions for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. State Street Corporation is the top institutional holder at ICPT for having 3.22 million shares of worth $52.42 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 10.84% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 2.66 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.94% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $43.2 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Fidelity Series Large Cap Stock Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.86 million shares of worth $39.55 million or 9.64% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.9 million shares on May 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $16.2 million in the company or a holder of 3.01% of company’s stock.