IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Up 97.37% Over The Past 30 Days: Any Troubles Ahead?

In last trading session, IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) saw 0.33 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.25 trading at -$0.07 or -3.02% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $60.88M. That closing price of IMRA’s stock is at a discount of -93.78% from its 52-week high price of $4.36 and is indicating a premium of 56.89% from its 52-week low price of $0.97. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.9 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.59 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For IMARA Inc. (IMRA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.51 in the current quarter.

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.02%, in the last five days IMRA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 09/20/22 when the stock touched $2.25 price level, adding 9.27% to its value on the day. IMARA Inc.’s shares saw a change of 0.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.26% in past 5-day. IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) showed a performance of 97.37% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 83750.0 shares which calculate 1.21 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.40 to the stock, which implies a fall of -60.71% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.40 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1.40. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 37.78% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 37.78% for stock’s current value.

IMARA Inc. (IMRA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that IMARA Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 15.98% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 36.71% while that of industry is 2.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 31.10% in the current quarter and calculating 29.10% increase in the next quarter.

IMRA Dividends

IMARA Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 03 and March 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 16.95% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 67.10 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 80.79%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 67.10% institutions for IMARA Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the top institutional holder at IMRA for having 4.39 million shares of worth $8.25 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 16.69% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is NEA Management Company, LLC, which was holding about 3.31 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.59% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.22 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.19 million shares of worth $0.35 million or 0.71% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.14 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.26 million in the company or a holder of 0.52% of company’s stock.