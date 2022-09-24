Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Reduces -19.13% In A Week: What’s Taking The Stock Higher?

In last trading session, Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) saw 0.89 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.72 trading at -$0.24 or -6.06% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $773.13M. That closing price of GENI’s stock is at a discount of -436.83% from its 52-week high price of $19.97 and is indicating a premium of 40.86% from its 52-week low price of $2.20. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.06 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.28 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.06%, in the last five days GENI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 09/19/22 when the stock touched $3.72 price level, adding 19.31% to its value on the day. Genius Sports Limited’s shares saw a change of -51.05% in year-to-date performance and have moved -19.13% in past 5-day. Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) showed a performance of -7.00% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.2 million shares which calculate 3.12 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 52.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -168.82% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -34.41% for stock’s current value.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Genius Sports Limited is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -21.19% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 89.06% while that of industry is 16.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 97.10% in the current quarter and calculating 75.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 30.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $65.26 million for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $82.18 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022.

GENI Dividends

Genius Sports Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 23 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 45.71% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 38.58 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 71.06%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 38.58% institutions for Genius Sports Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd is the top institutional holder at GENI for having 18.31 million shares of worth $84.21 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 8.90% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Fred Alger Management, LLC, which was holding about 7.57 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.68% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $34.84 million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and Alger Small Cap Focus Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 5.29 million shares of worth $11.9 million or 2.57% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.07 million shares on Apr 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $19.35 million in the company or a holder of 2.46% of company’s stock.