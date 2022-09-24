Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Falls -65.50% In 2022; Is It Still Attractive At $0.57?

In last trading session, Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) saw 0.45 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.16. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.57 trading at -$0.02 or -3.14% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $13.59M. That closing price of FAMI’s stock is at a discount of -2224.56% from its 52-week high price of $13.25 and from its 52-week low price of $0.57. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.33 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 688.29K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.14%, in the last five days FAMI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 09/19/22 when the stock touched $0.57 price level, adding 21.37% to its value on the day. Farmmi Inc.’s shares saw a change of -89.68% in year-to-date performance and have moved -20.49% in past 5-day. Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) showed a performance of -43.73% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.88 million shares which calculate 1.13 days to cover the short interests.

Farmmi Inc. (FAMI) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -35.30% during past 5 years.

FAMI Dividends

Farmmi Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on January 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.70% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.99 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.00%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.99% institutions for Farmmi Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at FAMI for having 64142.0 shares of worth $0.24 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 0.29% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc, which was holding about 46504.0 shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.21% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.18 million.