Excelerate Energy Inc. (NYSE:EE) Is Down -16.65 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: What’s Next?

In last trading session, Excelerate Energy Inc. (NYSE:EE) saw 0.75 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $22.52 trading at -$1.73 or -7.13% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.61B. That closing price of EE’s stock is at a discount of -36.86% from its 52-week high price of $30.82 and is indicating a premium of 18.69% from its 52-week low price of $18.31. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.55 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 556.58K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Excelerate Energy Inc. (EE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.11 in the current quarter.

Excelerate Energy Inc. (NYSE:EE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.13%, in the last five days EE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 09/21/22 when the stock touched $22.52 price level, adding 15.88% to its value on the day. Excelerate Energy Inc.’s shares saw a change of -16.13% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.04% in past 5-day. Excelerate Energy Inc. (NYSE:EE) showed a performance of -16.65% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.27 million shares which calculate 1.39 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $31.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 27.94% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $30.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $36.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -59.86% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -33.21% for stock’s current value.

Excelerate Energy Inc. (EE) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 74.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

0 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $591.67 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $355.82 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022.

EE Dividends

Excelerate Energy Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Excelerate Energy Inc. (NYSE:EE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.83% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 61.33 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 62.47%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 61.33% institutions for Excelerate Energy Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Emerald Advisers, LLC is the top institutional holder at EE for having 0.6 million shares of worth $12.0 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 2.30% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which was holding about 0.51 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.94% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $10.16 million.

On the other hand, American Century Heritage Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.9 million shares of worth $24.41 million or 3.44% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.47 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $9.33 million in the company or a holder of 1.78% of company’s stock.