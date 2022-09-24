Enhabit Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Is -1.41% Lower Than A Week Ago, Can It Hit Well Above -$0.21?

In last trading session, Enhabit Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) saw 0.45 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.68 trading at -$0.12 or -0.81% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $764.53M. That closing price of EHAB’s stock is at a discount of -72.0% from its 52-week high price of $25.25 and is indicating a premium of 20.64% from its 52-week low price of $11.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.57 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.02 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Enhabit Inc. (EHAB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Enhabit Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.81%, in the last five days EHAB remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 09/19/22 when the stock touched $14.68 price level, adding 8.99% to its value on the day. Enhabit Inc.’s shares saw a change of -41.28% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.41% in past 5-day. Enhabit Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) showed a performance of -7.38% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.45 million shares which calculate 1.29 days to cover the short interests.

Enhabit Inc. (EHAB) estimates and forecasts

In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 49.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -4.93%.

EHAB Dividends

Enhabit Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Enhabit Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.26% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.06 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.11%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4.06% institutions for Enhabit Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company.