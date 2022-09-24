Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) Lost -27.45% In A Week: What’s Driving The Stock?

In last trading session, Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) saw 0.89 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.33. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.73 trading at -$0.07 or -8.40% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $69.73M. That closing price of DS’s stock is at a discount of -316.44% from its 52-week high price of $3.04 and is indicating a discount of -4.11% from its 52-week low price of $0.76. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.82 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 775.48K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -8.40%, in the last five days DS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 09/20/22 when the stock touched $0.73 price level, adding 28.43% to its value on the day. Drive Shack Inc.’s shares saw a change of -48.76% in year-to-date performance and have moved -27.45% in past 5-day. Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) showed a performance of -37.37% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.48 million shares which calculate 3.92 days to cover the short interests.

Drive Shack Inc. (DS) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -150.00% in the current quarter and calculating -27.30% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 14.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $82.58 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $86.76 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $73.88 million and $74.09 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 11.80% while estimating it to be 17.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -19.10% during past 5 years. In 2022, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 55.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 30.00%.

DS Dividends

Drive Shack Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 10 and March 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 16.43% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 43.46 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 52.01%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 43.46% institutions for Drive Shack Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. American Assets Capital Advisers, Llc is the top institutional holder at DS for having 9.16 million shares of worth $12.55 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 9.91% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 5.59 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.05% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $8.61 million.

On the other hand, Northern Lights Fd Tr-Altegris/AACA Opportunistic Real Estate Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 4.23 million shares of worth $6.51 million or 4.57% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.61 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $4.02 million in the company or a holder of 2.83% of company’s stock.