Does I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Look Expensive At $4.59? Hereâ€™s How To Know.

In last trading session, I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) saw 0.43 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $4.59 trading at -$0.08 or -1.71% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $406.95M. That closing price of IMABâ€™s stock is at a discount of -1573.42% from its 52-week high price of $76.81 and is indicating a discount of -0.22% from its 52-week low price of $4.60. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.6 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 655.06K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For I-Mab (IMAB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 12 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.71%, in the last five days IMAB remained trading in the red while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Monday, 09/19/22 when the stock touched $4.59 price level, adding 9.47% to its value on the day. I-Mabâ€™s shares saw a change of -90.31% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.65% in past 5-day. I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) showed a performance of -27.14% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.47 million shares which calculate 5.87 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $34.47 to the stock, which implies a rise of 86.68% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $16.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $64.60. It follows that stockâ€™s current price would drop -1307.41% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -248.58% for stockâ€™s current value.

I-Mab (IMAB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that I-Mab is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -77.05% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 16.43% while that of industry is 2.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2022.

In 2022, companyâ€™s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -545.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 26.00%.

IMAB Dividends

I-Mab is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 31 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.71% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 63.35 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 63.81%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 63.35% institutions for I-Mab that are currently holding shares of the company. HHLR Advisors, LTD is the top institutional holder at IMAB for having 7.18 million shares of worth $116.65 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 8.69% of the companyâ€™s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, which was holding about 5.4 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firmâ€™s hold over 6.53% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $87.62 million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Asia Fund and Artisan International Small-Mid Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own companyâ€™s shares. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.63 million shares of worth $7.9 million or 0.76% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.62 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $10.08 million in the company or a holder of 0.75% of companyâ€™s stock.