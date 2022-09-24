Does DSS Inc. (AMEX:DSS) Look Expensive At $0.27? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, DSS Inc. (AMEX:DSS) saw 0.43 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.51. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.27 trading at -$0.01 or -2.92% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $35.83M. That closing price of DSS’s stock is at a discount of -392.59% from its 52-week high price of $1.33 and from its 52-week low price of $0.27. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.28 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 283.05K if we extend that period to 3-months.

DSS Inc. (AMEX:DSS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.92%, in the last five days DSS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 09/19/22 when the stock touched $0.27 price level, adding 17.93% to its value on the day. DSS Inc.’s shares saw a change of -59.87% in year-to-date performance and have moved -19.44% in past 5-day. DSS Inc. (AMEX:DSS) showed a performance of -27.42% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.53 million shares which calculate 1.67 days to cover the short interests.

DSS Inc. (DSS) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 70.00% in the current quarter and calculating 11.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 175.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $12.63 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $14.43 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2022. Company posted $4.18 million and $4.57 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 201.80% while estimating it to be 216.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 20.70% during past 5 years.

DSS Dividends

DSS Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 29 and April 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

DSS Inc. (AMEX:DSS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 121.52% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.17 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of -24.04%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5.17% institutions for DSS Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at DSS for having 1.82 million shares of worth $1.04 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 2.15% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 0.92 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.09% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.53 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.33 million shares of worth $0.76 million or 1.58% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.43 million shares on Mar 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.25 million in the company or a holder of 0.51% of company’s stock.