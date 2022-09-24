Does 5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM) Look Expensive At $14.92? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, 5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM) saw 0.43 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.92 trading at -$0.06 or -0.40% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.10B. That closing price of FEAM’s stock is at a discount of -231.77% from its 52-week high price of $49.50 and is indicating a premium of 22.92% from its 52-week low price of $11.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.26 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 201.18K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For 5E Advanced Materials Inc. (FEAM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.16 in the current quarter.

5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.40%, in the last five days FEAM remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/23/22 when the stock touched $14.92 price level, adding 6.69% to its value on the day. 5E Advanced Materials Inc.’s shares saw a change of -54.80% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.55% in past 5-day. 5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM) showed a performance of -0.73% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.44 million shares which calculate 2.69 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $36.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 58.56% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $36.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $36.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -141.29% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -141.29% for stock’s current value.

FEAM Dividends

5E Advanced Materials Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.69% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 6.77 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 7.50%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 6.77% institutions for 5E Advanced Materials Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Bft Financial Group, Llc is the top institutional holder at FEAM for having 42500.0 shares of worth $0.52 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 0.10% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Ohio-State Teachers Retirement System, which was holding about 7500.0 shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.02% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $91350.0.

On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.74 million shares of worth $8.98 million or 1.72% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.26 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $3.14 million in the company or a holder of 0.60% of company’s stock.